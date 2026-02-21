Watch Live: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani update on blizzard warning, winter storm preps

With a potential blizzard coming to New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to give an update on how the city is gearing up for the next round of winter weather.

Mamdani is addressing Sunday's impending snowstorm at the Spring Street Salt Shed in Lower Manhattan. You can watch the mayor's full press conference live on CBS News New York in the player on this page or on YouTube.

NYC winter storm outlook

New York City could get walloped with up to a foot of snow or more starting tomorrow morning into Monday as the storm appears primed to develop into a powerful nor'easter, potentially surpassing totals from January's major snowstorm.

"We are now expecting between 13-17 inches of snow, but there is a slight chance we may see up to 20 inches, if not more," Mamdani said.

The latest First Alert Forecast shows the brunt of the storm, with the heaviest snow and most powerful wind gusts, is expected after sunset Sunday. The storm will stretch into Monday, which the mayor also warned will mean an "extremely hazardous" morning commute across the five boroughs.

"With heavy snowfall and peak winds coinciding to create slippery conditions and greatly reduced visibility," he said.

Mamdani urged New Yorkers to stay inside and off the roads for the duration of the storm.

"Combined with daytime temperatures slipping above freezing and overnight lows dropping to the low 20s, the snowfall will melt, then refreeze, resulting in dangerously icy sidewalks and streets," he said.

A decision on whether NYC Public Schools will hold in-person classes Monday will be made by noon Sunday, Mamdani said.

A Code Blue will be in effect citywide starting at 4p.m. Saturday.

NYC snow preps

Mamdani said pre-snow operations would start Saturday, with plows getting prepared, salt spreaders being loaded and Department of Sanitation crews gearing up to be deployed.

More than 2,600 sanitation workers will cover 12-hour shifts starting Sunday. You can follow their progress plowing the roads in real-time on the city's plow tracker site.

"While DSNY focuses on snow clearing and responding to this blizzard, they will be running at least one day behind on garbage and recycling collection," Mamdani said.

DSNY said it has 1,000 emergency snow shovelers who will work day and night. Almost anyone can register to become a snow shoveler. You can find out if you're eligible and what paperwork you need by visiting the department's website.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the storm's track and will provide updates on air and online throughout the weekend. There will be live hourly updates starting at noon Sunday on CBS News New York.