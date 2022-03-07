Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Monday evening thunderstorms, gusty winds

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Warm but wet 03:05

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Monday afternoon into the evening.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will give way to rain showers and thunderstorms late in the day. 

The strongest storms are expected just west of the city and have the potential to produce downpours and locally damaging winds that could take down tree limbs or even whole trees.   

Parts of New Jersey will be under a wind advisory from noon to 1 a.m. for wind gusts of 40 to 50+ miles per hour. 

The storms are expected to exit late in the evening.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 

First published on March 7, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

