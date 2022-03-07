First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Monday evening thunderstorms, gusty winds

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Monday afternoon into the evening.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will give way to rain showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

CBS2

The strongest storms are expected just west of the city and have the potential to produce downpours and locally damaging winds that could take down tree limbs or even whole trees.

Parts of New Jersey will be under a wind advisory from noon to 1 a.m. for wind gusts of 40 to 50+ miles per hour.

CBS2

The storms are expected to exit late in the evening.

