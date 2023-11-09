Watch CBS News
Westchester County Executive George Latimer proposes $2.4 billion budget for 2024

By Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. -- Westchester County homeowners should see little or no increase in their county property taxes in 2024. 

County Executive George Latimer proposed a 2024 budget that holds the line on the county tax levy. 

Latimer said the $2.4 billion spending plan avoids any budgetary gimmicks because taxpayers don't want to pass expenses on to future generations.  

"And they expect to see budgets that are properly balanced, budgets that properly address the issues at hand, for which the funding streams are accurate projections of revenue and the expenditures are justifiable," said Latimer. 

Latimer said he will decide whether to run for Congress next year after legislators revise and adopt the budget. 

Many Jewish leaders are urging Latimer to enter the primary and challenge fellow Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman

