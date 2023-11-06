Pro-Israel supporters confront Rep. Jamaal Bowman for supporting cease-fire during healing event in White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An event intended to promote healing from antisemitism and hate hosted by Rep. Jamaal Bowman turned heated as demonstrators confronted the congressman, who supports a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Pro-Israel demonstrators gathered at the church in White Plains where Bowman was hosting the healing against hate event.

"We acknowledge the trauma and the pain and the fear," said Bowman.

Many Jewish voters in the 16th congressional district are upset Bowman voted against resolutions to condemn Hamas.

"Westchester is 15% Jewish. You are not representing our interests when you vote against resolutions like that," one demonstrator told Bowman.

Bowman, a 2nd-term congressman, boycotted the July speech to Congress by Israeli President Herzog and now supports a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

"You're calling for some weird cease-fire that won't accomplish anything other than give Hamas, which is basically an ISIS organization, time to regroup and kill more Jews," said Guy Baron, of Scarsdale.

"Never say, ever, that I'm OK with the killing of Jews. Never say that, ever, because this is insane," Bowman replied.

Bowman says Israel cannot respond to Hamas' war crimes with war crimes of its own. He believes that's what's happening and that's why he supports a cease-fire.

Raya Salter of New Rochelle agrees with Bowman.

"Jewish voices are not a monolith. There are many Jews including myself that are for a cease-fire and for peace," said Salter.

The pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, known for good relations with the Jewish community, asked everyone to leave. Bowman's meeting was relocated to his district office.

Bowman's views on Israel will be a major issue into next year when he runs for a third term. Many Jewish leaders are pushing George Latimer, the popular Westchester County executive, to challenge him in the Democratic primary.

Latimer said he's considering it.