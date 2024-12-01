December brings a winter chill to the Tri-State Area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Today's weather

December is starting off with a true winter chill, as temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. In fact, highs all week will seem more like mid-January. So, layer up!

Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday: cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only get into the upper 30s and low 40s, but feeling more like the freezing mark at best this afternoon.

Winds will be out of the west, gusting 20 to 25 mph at times.

It'll be another cold night with lows falling into the 20s for most and even into the teens north and west of New York City.

Tomorrow

Once again, wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s when you head out the door Monday. So make sure the kiddos are bundled up heading back to school after the Thanksgiving holiday!

Expect bright skies and continued cold with highs right around 40 degrees.

Looking ahead

Our only precipitation risk this week comes from a clipper system late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The latest data suggests very limited moisture, but it would be cold enough for light snow north and west of NYC. Closer to the coast, a wintry mix overnight is possible.

As of now, accumulations would be very light, less than an inch for most. Still, that system will be followed by another arctic blast to close the week.

