Mayor Eric Adams shares update on what's being done to support asylum seekers arriving from Texas

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City says nearly 5,000 people seeking asylum have arrived from Texas, under the order of Gov. Greg Abbott. 

Mayor Eric Adams joined CBS News New York on Friday morning to discuss what's being done to help them.

"Not only is this a humanitarian response we're doing, but by law we're required to ensure that anyone that arrives in this city should have shelter if they need it," the mayor said.   

Adams has called Abbott an "anti-American governor" for his actions and accused him of using the asylum seekers as political paws.

"I don't believe that he's the type of person that should be running a state as important as Texas, and whatever I can do to assist in having him removed is what I'm going to do," he said Friday. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 7:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

