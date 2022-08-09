In response to migrants being sent New York City, Mayor Eric Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.

As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.

In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state.

"I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old fashioned door knocking because we have to. For the good of America, we have to get him out of office," Adams said.

Adams' threat could spell danger for Abbott, who is facing a stiff challenge from Democrat Beto O'Rourke. A poll last month had Abbott's lead shrinking to 6 points, a gap smaller than when Republican George W. Bush upset Democrat Ann Richards in 1994.

"I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote," Adams said.

The mayor unveiled his political payback plan as the City Council held a hearing on how the city is handling the intake of migrants. Officials said New York has been swamped with over 4,000 people seeking asylum.

"Given this moment of need and the fact that we must meet our legal and moral mandates to provide shelter, we must expand and be creative in our expansion to temporarily house those seeking asylum in our city," said Gary Jenkins, commissioner of the Department of Social Services.

And with the shelter system at a 1 percent vacancy rate, in part because of the end of the eviction moratorium, officials challenged City Council members to help find more space.

"We are looking for assistance from this committee, as well as the Council at large, to find locations within your districts to shelter asylum seekers," Jenkins said.

City Immigration Commissioner Manuel Castro said the feds need to help the city cope with the influx of people.

"Eleven hotels have been opened to house and shelter asylum seekers and this will continue to be one of our biggest needs," Castro said.

While there are still many unanswered questions, the need for migrant services is only going to intensify. For example, on Wednesday morning three more buses are expected to arrive at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. This after 140 people boarded them in Texas.

Abbott was unimpressed with the mayor's threat.

"Because of the high taxes and out-of-control crime, people are already volunteering to leave New York City without the mayor asking," campaign spokesperson Mark Miner said.

Not to be outdone, the mayor's spokesperson shot back, saying the murder rate in Texas is higher than the murder rate in New York.