Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "unimaginable" treatment of migrants as 2nd bus arrives in New York City

NEW YORK -- A second bus carrying migrants from Texas to New York City arrived at Port Authority Bus Terminal on Sunday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent the asylum seekers here after a war of words with Mayor Eric Adams, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Adams greeted the 14 migrants and said the city will be supportive and compassionate. The migrants then went to taxis whose drivers took them to their final destinations free of charge.

Abbott started busing migrants here last week as he battles with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. The first bus of 40 migrants arrived at the bus terminal on Friday.

Abbott said the migrants were removed from "overhwelmed" Texas border towns and that New York City is an "ideal destination" because of the "abundance of city services and housing that [Adams] has boasted about."

"It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done," Adams said Sunday. "When you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who are fleeing persecution and other intolerable conditions, we've always welcomed that. This governor is not doing that in Texas, but we are going to send the right message, the right tone, of being here for these families."

Adams asked for federal help and for Texas to better coordinate with the city. He told CBS2 the bus that arrived Sunday left Texas with about 40 migrants, but somehow only 14 showed up.

Adams said many of the migrants did not want to come to New York City and had asked to go to different destinations, but they were not given a choice.