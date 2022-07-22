Mayor Adams defends city's response to asylum seekers in need of shelter

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is defending New York City's response to asylum seekers in need of shelter and is again calling for more support.

The mayor says 3,000 people entered the city's shelter system over the last several weeks, sent by other states.

The administration says Sunday, four families were not placed by the city's deadline.

"Four families that did not receive services within the timeframe that the law calls for is four families too many. But those over 3,000 individuals that we were able to provide services for, I want to say job well done," Adams said. "Any comment or insinuation that we did not respond the way that New Yorkers expect us to do so is just not true."

Advocates claim more families were not served in time and are condemning the city's response.

Adams is asking for federal help to deal with the influx.