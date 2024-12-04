Gunman who killed Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare CEO, is on the loose. What we know about the suspect.

Early details on shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO, search for gunman

NEW YORK — A manhunt is underway in New York for the gunman who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday morning in what police sources said appeared to be a targeted attack.

Thompson, 50, was shot once in the chest around 6:45 a.m. outside the Hilton Midtown hotel on Sixth Avenue near West 54th Street in New York City, NYPD sources said. Thompson was not a guest at the Hilton, according to NYPD sources. He was staying at another hotel and was walking to the Hilton for a corporate event when he was attacked.

A spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare told CBS News the shooting took place during the company's investors conference.

What we know about the suspect in CEO shooting

The suspect has not been identified. New York Police Department sources described him to CBS News as a white man wearing a jacket, black face mask, black and white sneakers. The man was also wearing a grey colored backpack.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD says. CBS News New York

He was last seen fleeing eastbound on 6th Avenue. Police are attempting to track him through video canvass, the NYPD sources said.

Police are still going through surveillance images and a law enforcement source told CBS News that investigators have a video of the shooting.

The suspect did not rob Thompson, police said, and the attack seems to have been targeted. Investigators and security at UnitedHealthcare are combing through files searching for a possible motive, looking for possible previous threats, and disgruntled or recently fired workers, a law enforcement source said.

Police to give update on incident

Newly-sworn in Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny are scheduled to provide an update on the shooting at 11:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Pat Milton and John Doyle contributed to this article.