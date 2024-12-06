The NYPD has 200 images of the UnitedHealthcare CEO suspect, expert says

NEW YORK -- As the New York City Police Department zeroes in on who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan, investigators are combing through more than 200 surveillance images of the suspect.

"Two hundred images, or more, have been gathered of the suspected gunman," CBS News law enforcement contributor and former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rich Esposito told CBS News New York.

"It's not easy to escape surveillance, especially in Midtown Manhattan"

The nationwide manhunt involves federal and local authorities, who are searching for a person of interest they believe took a bus from Atlanta to New York as many as 10 days before the shooting, and then used a fake New Jersey ID to check into a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

"It's not easy to escape surveillance, especially in Midtown Manhattan where you have hotels, retail stores, lots of places with private cameras throughout the area," Esposito said.

Police are seeking to speak with that person, who has been captured on surveillance images lowering their mask and revealing their face.

Searching for answers in UnitedHealthcare CEO assassination

Investigators are looking into whether the words "delay" and "deny" that were found written on shell casings at the scene may shed a light on the motive. They could possibly reference a book called "Delay, Deny, Defend," which is critical of tactics allegedly used by insurers.

"He wrote words on some of the shell casings that indicate a great deal of anger toward the insurance industry. That a possible motive, of course, so they're going to look for someone with those reasons. But most of all, they've got a pattern of life now, and they're looking for a name," said Esposito.

"If it's not steering you in the wrong direction, this is someone with a lot of anger, someone who has a personal grudge and someone who's hurt," he continued. "Why pick the CEO of this company? That's a question that remains open."

Despite the chatter that has been circulating, Esposito said he does not believe the gunman is a professional.

"It's obviously someone who's competent, it's obviously someone who's thought through most of his steps," he said. "Obviously, taking your mask off, going to a Starbucks aren't the marks of a professional."

Esposito added he was "surprised" to learn Thompson was traveling without a security detail.

"He's a man who makes almost $10 million a year and runs an enormous piece of a business that affects many, many people and is controversial. So it was surprising," he said. "If you look at the CEOs of big entertainment companies, big oil companies, they all have, whether it's a driver and a body guard, some physical security, [because] they have risks."

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward in the case. Police ask the public to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.