Ukrainian-Americans hold rally on Long Island, say the world must continue steadfast support

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A rally to support Ukraine was held on Long Island on Sunday, outside a Russian-owned compound. It took place just a day after local leaders called for the mansion to be shut down.

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon was in Glen Cove and spoke to many people who are worried about their loved ones.

Amongst a sea of yellow and blue, songs of peace filled the air as more than 100 people gathered in front the Russian Mission. From all walks of life, they joined politicians and community leaders to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

For many, the pain was palpable.

"It's not a conflict. It's a full-scale war," Maryan Sabadylo said.

Sabadylo returned from his native land last week when things were still peaceful. Now, he fears for his mother, sister, uncle, and girlfriend who are all still in the city of Leviev.

"I'm not sleeping because I see in the news there is an aviation signal there, could be bombs, and I'm like, 'Hello, mom. Hide somewhere,'" Sabadylo said.

Halyna Fenchenko of Islip feels the same. Several members of her family are scattered throughout cities in Ukraine. Two of her cousins are in the national police and involved in the fight.

"We're on the phone constantly and we just praying. We feel hopeless because we cannot help them," Fenchenko said. "We want governments to act fast because there, every minute, every second, someone is dying."

Many of the people at the rally Sunday said they are overwhelmed for the outpouring of support from across the Tri-State Area. They're calling on President Joe Biden to impose additional sanctions on Russia as soon as possible.

Iryna Boutcha of Queens said she's worried sick about her family in western Ukraine. She's calling on international powers to strengthen their stance against Russia.

"Ukraine has to fight to the end with Putin and the world has to understand they have to support us," Boutcha said.

The Ukrainian-Americans added a war against Ukraine is a war on democracy.