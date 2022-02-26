New Yorkers stand in solidarity with Ukraine at anti-war rallies across city

New Yorkers with loved ones in Ukraine becoming increasingly worried

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers continued to stand in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday.

Another anti-war rally was organized in Times Square. Hundreds of people packed the streets, speaking out against the Russian invasion.

Some held signs denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and some carried flags of the country's colors, blue and yellow.

Ukrainians shared tense stories of what life is like for family members back home.

"There is no electricity. There is no heat. There is no water. People spent the night in underground subway. Ukraine is our country, and they will stay. They will stay," Ukraine native Olena Shevchenko said.

Dariia Protsiuk showed CBS2's Thalia Perez screenshots of her family during the last several phone calls home to Rivne, located 200 miles west of the capital, Kyiv.

"They sent my brother's wife and kid to Poland because they're really scared," she said.

She says she has a sister in Poland, but her brother stayed behind. He may be going to war.

"This is very scary. My mom cries a lot. We're praying every day, every moment. We can't sleep," she said.

Another rally was held in the West Village.

Demonstrators gathered at the Stonewall Monument to show their support for both Ukraine and the Ukrainian LGBTQ+ community.

They also urged U.S. lawmakers to provide more support to the country under attack.

There was more support over in Brighton Beach, where parishioners prayed for peace during a special mass at Guardian Angel Roman Catholic Church.

While Ukrainians in New York say they're anxious and afraid, they also say President Zelensky is a courageous leader.

"He's gonna go in history as one of the greatest leaders ever, and I'm extremely proud of him," Ukraine native Helena Zarunda said.

Showing the world that Ukraine is not easy to conquer and that gives them hope.