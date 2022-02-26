Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies with missile attacks and street fighting in Kyiv

Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies with missile attacks and street fighting in Kyivget the free app
Kyiv — Ukraine's top diplomat said Saturday morning that his country's capital had "survived another night" under Russian assault, as the president released a video reassuring his nation that he was still there. CBS News' Haley Ott said President Volodymyr Zelensky's message — shot outdoors on a cell phone, clearly in the capital of Kyiv — was a clear rebuttal to rumors that he might evacuate and reports that the United States had advised him to flee.
"There is lots of fake information in the internet that I called the army to give up and there's an evacuation ongoing," Zelensky told his nation. "I'm here, and I will not give up. We will still defend our country. Our weapon is the truth, and the truth is that we will defend our country, our land, our children. And we all will defend all of this. That's all I want to say to you. Glory to Ukraine."
Russia's assault on Ukraine intensified overnight. President Vladimir Putin's military launched coordinated artillery and missile attacks, taking aim at key sites in Kyiv and other cities in an invasion the Russian leader claims he ordered to "liberate" the neighboring country from a "neo-Nazi" regime.
His assault has drawn broad international condemnation and a dramatic show of unity from the West, with significant economic sanctions, a flood of money and military aid for Kyiv, and a bolstering of NATO's own military forces in Eastern Europe.
But street fighting broke out in Kyiv overnight as Russian forces moved closer to capturing the capital — part of an effort, the U.S. and Ukraine believe, to overthrow Zelensky's government and install a regime that will bow to the Kremlin.
As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, the fate of the country is hanging in the balance.
Ukraine claims forces have killed 1,000 Russian troops
CBS News' Holly Williams said she and her team heard what sounded like more airstrikes overnight in Kyiv as sirens wailed. Ukraine's government said the fighting was now on the streets of the capital, and officials claimed the country's forces had shot down two Russian planes carrying paratroopers.
U.S. and British officials have said the Ukrainian forces are putting up a much tougher resistance than many - including in Russia - expected.
Ukrainian officials claim their military has killed more than 1,000 Russian troops, which CBS News cannot independently verify.
The Ukrainians have dug in deep to defend their country. In Kyiv, the government said it had handed out 18,000 guns to volunteers, and arriving into the city from the east on Thursday, CBS News found checkpoints manned by reservists.
Russia vetoes U.N. resolution condemning Ukraine attack; China abstains
Russia has vetoed a resolution brought up in the U.N.'s Security Council that would have condemned its invasion of Ukraine. Russia cast the sole vote against the measure. The surprising vote was the abstention by China, which effectively cast Russia as alone among the world powers.
"China is deeply concerned about the latest developments of the situation in Ukraine. Currently, it has come to the point which we do not want to see," Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun wrote in a statement after the vote. "We welcome and encourage all efforts for a diplomatic solution, and support the Russian Federation and Ukraine in resolving the issue through negotiations."
In total, 11 nations voted in favor, with the United Arab Emirates and India also abstaining.
Council members knew that this would be the fate of the measure — but the results of the vote were seen by supporters of the resolution as a win for the U.S. and Albania, the lead sponsors. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the sponsors would now introduce a similar resolution in the 193-nation General Assembly where there are no vetoes.
"You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people. You cannot veto the UN Charter. And you will not veto accountability," Thomas-Greenfield told the diplomats.
"We are united behind Ukraine and its people, despite a reckless, irresponsible Permanent Member of the Security Council abusing its power to attack its neighbor and subvert the UN and our international system," she added.
Before the meeting began, representatives from 27 European nations as well as the Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador held up a Ukrainian flag in front of the anti-war tapestry Guernica to show solidarity with Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia "consulting" about a place and time to hold negotiations, Zelensky spokesman says
Representatives from Ukraine and Russia have contacted each other and are discussing a place and time for potential negotiations, a spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Facebook. A Ukrainian official confirmed the authenticity of the post to CBS News' Camilla Schick.
The spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said in the post that "Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about ceasefire and peace. This is our constant position," according to a translation of his remarks.
"We responded in agreement to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation," Nykyforov continued. "Directly at these hours, the parties are consulting about the place and time of the negotiation process. The sooner the negotiations begin, the more chance there will be to restore normal life."
NATO to use response force for the first time to defend allies
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation organization will send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployable spearhead unit to the alliance's eastern flank. It's the first time the force has been used to defend NATO allies.
Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
In response to Europe's biggest security crisis in decades, Stoltenberg said, "We are now deploying the NATO Response Force for the first time in a collective defense context. We speak about thousands of troops. We speak about air and maritime capabilities."
"There must be no space for miscalculation or misunderstanding. We will do what it takes to protect and defend every ally, and every inch of NATO territory," he said.
The NRF can number up to 40,000 troops, but Stoltenberg said that NATO would not be deploying the entire force. Parts of a spearhead unit known in NATO jargon as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, which is currently led by France, will also be sent.