Nassau County officials call on Biden administration to shut down Long Island mansion used by Russian diplomats

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- Nassau County Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to shut down a Long Island mansion with ties to Russia.

Russian diplomats use the Killenworth Mansion in Glen Cove as a holiday retreat.

"Mr. President, President Biden, expel these Russians from Nassau County. We don't need them here, and let's get this property back on the tax rolls so the people of Nassau County and Glen Cove don't have to finance thugs and dictators and people who invade innocent countries," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The county executive also encouraged Americans to boycott Russian products.