Watch CBS News

Nassau County officials call on Biden administration to shut down Long Island mansion used by Russian diplomats

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Nassau County Republicans want Killenworth Mansion shut down 00:37

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- Nassau County Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to shut down a Long Island mansion with ties to Russia.

Russian diplomats use the Killenworth Mansion in Glen Cove as a holiday retreat.

"Mr. President, President Biden, expel these Russians from Nassau County. We don't need them here, and let's get this property back on the tax rolls so the people of Nassau County and Glen Cove don't have to finance thugs and dictators and people who invade innocent countries," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The county executive also encouraged Americans to boycott Russian products.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 26, 2022 / 9:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.