U.S. bombing of Iran sparks protests in New York City. Here's what the demonstrators want.

As world waits for latest on Iran's nuclear capabilities, protesters take to streets of NYC

Demonstrators hit the streets across New York City on Sunday in opposition of the United States' bombing of Iran.

Less than 24 hours after President Trump announced the attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, several organizations brought together hundreds of people to march across Midtown in protest.

Protesters call attack an act of war, not diplomacy

They marched from Times Square to Columbus Circle waving flags and signs reading, "Stop the war in Iran," "Hands off Iran," and "No new war in the Middle East."

Protesters criticized the bombing, calling it an act of war, not diplomacy, and raised concerns that this move could end any possibility of an international treaty to end the spread of nuclear weapons.

Together, protesters called for a stop to attacks on Iran and Gaza.

Potential for nuclear war a major concern

One organizer called for the removal of Mr. Trump, and another criticized the Democrats' response to the bombing of Iran.

"I am afraid that we will see a World War III that could be nuclear in its outcome. This is not just Trump throwing a couple bombs in Iran. Iran is a massive nation," said Yvette Felarca, national organizer for BAMN.

"If you notice with the Democrats, the party that told us that they were so much different than Trump, they're not saying Trump, end this war. They are concerned about him dotting his I's and crossings his T's," said Sean Blackmon, organizer of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Organizers say they will continue to protest any violence and attacks in the Middle East.