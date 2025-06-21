U.S. launches strikes on 3 Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump says

Washington — The United States launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, President Trump said Saturday evening.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home."

The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country's air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities. But U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and a 30,000-lb. bunker-buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily-fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program, including the Fordo enrichment site buried deep underground.

Iran has pledged to retaliate if it joined the Israeli assault. Mr. Trump won the White House on the promise of keeping America out of costly foreign conflicts.

