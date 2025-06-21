Trump to address nation on U.S. strikes on Iran

Washington — President Trump said he would address the nation Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on the U.S. strikes on Iran. Mr. Trump announced earlier on social media that the U.S. had launched strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites.

"I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran," Trump wrote on TruthSocial. "This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!

In a separate post, the President posted a screenshot of a post on X from "Open Source Intel" that says: "Fordow is gone."

Mr. Trump said the Fordo underground nuclear enrichment facility is one of the sites where the U.S. dropped bombs.

