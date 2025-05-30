Tornado watch issued for parts of New Jersey as storms expected to intensify

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey as storms roll through Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for Monmouth and Ocean counties through midnight.

Heavy rounds of rain expected overnight

Clouds gave way to breaks of sun earlier in the day, as highs climbed into the 70s. Although much of the day stayed dry, a stray shower or two couldn't be ruled out.

The rain gets better organized this evening, then is expected to come down in buckets overnight. That said, localized flooding may be an issue, particularly west of New York City.

Thankfully, the bulk of the rain will be out of here by tomorrow morning.

Tracking more thunderstorms Saturday

Unfortunately, we're not completely done with the rain at that point, as we're expecting a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. The good news is, they'll be mainly confined to our southern suburbs.

As for Sunday, it's the Pick of the Weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

