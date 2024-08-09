Tornado watch in effect for northwestern New Jersey, as Debby's path arrives for evening rush

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- A tornado watch remains in effect for the northwestern part of New Jersey, as the remnants of Debby slowly move into the region.

Strong winds could take down trees and cause power outages, and the slow-moving rain is expected to soak already saturated areas.

Tornado watch for several New Jersey counties

CBS New York

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until at least 2 p.m. for Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties, along with Sullivan and Orange counties in New York.

A tornado watch means residents should take precautions, whereas a tornado warning means danger is more imminent.

Under a tornado watch, the National Weather Service recommends people review their emergency plans, take inventory of their supplies and be ready to act quickly.

"We want our residents to exercise caution and remain vigilant," Acting Gov. Tahesha Way said Friday morning. "So what we have done in the state is, of course, our State Emergency Operations Center is actively monitoring the weather event and coordinating with our local, county, state and federal partners."

Trees already down around Morris County, N.J.

A tree fell onto a power line Friday morning in Florham Park, burning a hole in the pavement and shutting down the road.

Several trees came down onto homes and cars from earlier storms around the state this week.

One fell onto two houses in East Orange, and dozens more came down in Madison.

Officials say the ground is saturated from the rain, contributing to all the problems.

Live radar shows latest storm track

Debby's remnants start to ramp up Friday afternoon, before the storm line passes through New York City around 6 p.m. for the evening commute.

Winds could reach 50 miles per hour, and waves could be as high as 11 feet along the coast.

The brunt of the storm is expected to wrap up overnight, making for a nice weekend.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.