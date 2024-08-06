Heavy rain, storms across Tri-State Area cause flooding, more disruptions

NEW YORK – Heavy rain and storms caused flooding, event cancellations and more disruptions around the Tri-State Area Tuesday.

The risk for more severe weather continues through Wednesday morning.

NYC-area roads flood as heavy rain soaks region

Roads in the Bronx started getting messy around 6 p.m.

Vehicles got stuck on flooded streets around Kingsbridge. The water was so high, it sunk tires of some parked cars by West 228th Street.

Pedestrians ran for cover along the sidewalks while water seemingly spewed from a manhole cover on Riverdale Avenue.

In Manhattan, flooding on the Henry Hudson Parkway left drivers stranded. Video taken near Manhattan College Parkway around 7 p.m. shows the road looking like a river and cars submerged.

"I was driving behind two cars, and they made it through so I assumed that I was going to be OK, and my car just stopped. Like, it stopped and then it shut off and I can't turn it back on," one driver said.

NYPD tow trucks have been responding to assist drivers.

Severe weather causes ground stops at NYC-area airports

The severe weather caused ground stops at all three Tri-State Area airports. Multiple airlines had numerous delayed and canceled flights.

At one point Tuesday evening, at Newark Liberty International Airport, the average delay on incoming flights was two hours and 40 minutes. At John F. Kennedy International Airport, the average delay was over four hours, and at LaGuardia Airport, some incoming flights were delayed an average of two hours.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline to find out if their flight has been affected.

Yankees game postponed

The New York Yankees were forced to reschedule their Tuesday evening game against the Los Angeles Angels due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up Wednesday afternoon as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader. The make-up game will begin at 4:05 p.m., followed by the previously scheduled game, which will begin no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday's game will not be accepted at the doubleheader. Fans with paid tickets for Tuesday's game may exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium.