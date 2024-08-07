Flooding causes road closures around NYC and New Jersey. Here's what to know for the morning commute.

NEW YORK -- Flooding and fallen trees are causing road closures for the morning commute around New York and New Jersey.

Roadways filled with floodwaters Tuesday night, leaving some drivers stranded for hours. So far, the highest rainfall totals have been reported in Bogata, New Jersey, which saw 5.47 inches of rain, and Fordham, New York, which saw 5.38 inches.

The storm also knocked down trees and power lines around the area. One massive tree crushed several parked car in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. Another came down on a car in Bayside, Queens.

Leftover showers are expected to linger Wednesday, but it should feel about 15 degrees cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Next up, we turn our attention to Debby, as the remnants are expected to reach our area Friday into Saturday.

Flooding still an issue for morning commute

New York City's travel advisory remains effect after several major highways flooded overnight, including the Major Deegan and Cross Bronx expressways and the Henry Hudson Parkway.

Route 17 is partially closed near Route 46 in Teterboro, New Jersey due to flooding.

NJ Transit service was temporarily suspended on the Morris and Essex lines due to downed trees, but has since resumed.

Drivers should avoid standing water and leave extra time for the morning rush. Mass transit riders are encouraged to check with their carriers for the latest service updates.

Power outages across New York & New Jersey

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were approximately 3,631 power outages reported.

JCP&L had 3,367 customers without power

PSE&G NJ had 61 outages

PSEG LI had 181 without power

Orange and Rockland had one

Con Edison had 21

As for local airports, John F. Kennedy International Airport reported 71 delays and 63 cancellations, LaGuardia Airport had 39 delays and 81 cancellations, and Newark Liberty International had 42 delays and 81 cancellations.

Live radar shows Tri-State Area storms

Interactive Weather Radar

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.