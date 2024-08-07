Map shows Debby's storm track as it approaches New York, New Jersey and beyond

After Tuesday's heavy storms, thankfully residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Long Island get to catch their breath the next couple of days, but just around the corner is our next concern: Debby.

CBS News New York

Wednesday features showers in and around the city and south, but it does look like some of our northern suburbs should catch a break, at least into the afternoon. Aside from all that, it will be much cooler with temperatures struggling to get into the low 70s – that's normal for late September.

You'll need to keep the umbrella handy Wednesday night as things remain a bit unsettled. And for the most part, any showers should be manageable, but a moderate pocket of rain or two can't be ruled out.

CBS News New York

Thursday will be a near repeat with scattered showers, stubborn clouds and a breeze in place. That said, keep the umbrella handy, but don't plan on using it all day.

Debby's storm track

CBS News New York

Then our eyes turn towards Debby as it makes a pass to our west. The question at this point is, where exactly does the heavy rain fall? Over our area? Farther inland? The latest trend has the heaviest rain north and west of the city, which is good news, but we'll still need to monitor things over the next few days.

CBS News New York

Another concern is the winds, but these will be dictated by Debby's track, as well. Right now, it looks like we could see peak wind gusts around or slightly above 45 mph. So, if the models hold true, it's not out of the question that we could see some downed tree branches, or even some weak-rooted trees.

As for coastal flooding, we are not expecting anything of significance at this time.

Nonetheless, officials say this is the time to get prepared as Debby heads our way. In Hempstead, N.Y., people could be seen tying up their boats in Lido Beach.

"We are going to have flooding. We are expecting trees to come down to some level," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said. "All those low lying areas, if you've seen flooding the in past, you should expect it again."

We'll continue to refine the forecast in the coming days as things become clearer, but until then, stay dry.

First Alert Weather maps

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.