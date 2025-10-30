Halloween trick-or-treating in Toms River, N.J., postponed until Saturday, due to rainstorm

Thursday's heavy rains prompted Toms River, New Jersey, to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating.

Residents usually do their trick-or-treating on Oct. 30, a day early, to make way for the town's holiday parade on Oct. 31, but with the storm bearing down on Thursday the town officially rescheduled candy collection for Saturday.

"On Nov. 1, because that way people can still attend the parade. They don't have to deal with this crummy weather. And the mayor is very concerned about the safety of our children and their experience for Halloween," said Jonathan Salonis, the town's business administrator.

"I think it's good. It's better for the kids, not having to deal with all the wind and everything," Bayville resident Jenn Dolan said.

Despite the spooky weather, the spirit of Halloween in Toms River remains strong. The parade will march, rain or shine, on Friday at 7 p.m., with thousands of people expected to attend.

"It's windy and it's just annoying"

Ocean County was getting pounded by the storm, which was causing coastal flooding in some areas. On Main Street in Toms River, the rain kept most people inside.

"It's windy and it's just annoying," Dolan said.

Businesses were also feeling the effects, as residents hunkered down.

"I just got a leaf in my eye, so it's really crazy. Yeah, I just hope everyone drives safe, takes care of themselves, tries to stay dry, and don't get sick or nothing," added Joe Ricci, manager of Bagel Bistro & Grille.

"It's slow. It's really slow today. Nobody wants to come out in this," Dolan added.