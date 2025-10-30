Soaking rainstorm, high wind gusts causing problems in Tri-State Area

Thursday's severe weather is causing havoc in various parts of the Tri-State Area.

There are delays at all three major airports and on the rails, utility companies have reported some power outages, and trees were reported down in New York City and New Jersey due to wind gusts of 45-50 mph.

So far, 1.5 inches of rain were reported in parts of the city and central and southern New Jersey. Slightly less has fallen in the northern suburbs of New York City.

CBS News New York's Scott Padgett says the system, which has been moving right over the city, will exit the area later Thursday, but the wind gusts will persist will into the evening hours.

Local damage

City Councilman Justin Brannan reported several intersections in Brooklyn inundated by storm water, citing the age of some of the sewers and them being clogged with debris.

A tree was reported to have toppled onto some care in the Wakefield section of the Bronx and a large tree split in half in Roselle Park, New Jersey. No injuries were reported.

Travel problems

Wind is responsible for delays of at least four hours at John F. Kennedy International Airport and well over three hours at Newark Liberty International Airport. The situation is better at LaGuardia, where delays are averaging an hour and 15 minutes.

The MTA said Uptown 2 and 5 trains are bypassing the Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti station while water is being removed from the track.

NJ Transit said North Jersey Coast Line rail service was suspended in both directions between New York's Penn Station and Long Branch stations due to a downed tree near Woodbridge, but service in both directions has since resumed. All rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit, private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station and Penn Station in Manhattan.

Power outages

As of 2:15 p.m., New Jersey was experiencing the most outages. JCPL reported nearly 8,500 customers without service, followed by PSE&G with 4,700. In New York, PSEG LI was reporting nearly 2,600, followed by Con Edison with 1,800 and Orange and Rockland with 1,350.