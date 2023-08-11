Watch CBS News
Teenage suspect in O'Shae Sibley death faces arraignment on hate crime murder charges

By John Dias

By John Dias

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn teenager accused of stabbing O'Shae Sibley to death faces arraignment Friday. 

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder as a hate crime.

His arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday in Downtown Brooklyn. 

It comes just days after Sibley's emotional funeral in Philadelphia, where he grew up. 

Read More: O'Shae Sibley's stabbing death will be prosecuted as a hate crime, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old was killed in a hate-fueled attack. They allege the suspect killed Sibley because he was gay and Black. 

On July 29, Sibley and his friends were dancing to Beyoncé while filling their car at a gas station in Midwood when they got into an argument with a group of teenagers, who used homophobic slurs and made anti-Black statements, according to NYPD.

The Brooklyn district attorney announced the indictment Thursday, but did not officially name the 17-year-old suspect. 

He will be tried as an adult and could face 20 years to life in prison. 

First published on August 11, 2023 / 6:30 AM

