Teenage suspect in O'Shae Sibley death faces arraignment on hate crime murder charges

Arraignment today for suspect in O'Shae Sibley's death

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn teenager accused of stabbing O'Shae Sibley to death faces arraignment Friday.

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder as a hate crime.

Watch: Brooklyn DA announces indictment

His arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday in Downtown Brooklyn.

It comes just days after Sibley's emotional funeral in Philadelphia, where he grew up.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old was killed in a hate-fueled attack. They allege the suspect killed Sibley because he was gay and Black.

On July 29, Sibley and his friends were dancing to Beyoncé while filling their car at a gas station in Midwood when they got into an argument with a group of teenagers, who used homophobic slurs and made anti-Black statements, according to NYPD.

The Brooklyn district attorney announced the indictment Thursday, but did not officially name the 17-year-old suspect.

He will be tried as an adult and could face 20 years to life in prison.