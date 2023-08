17-year-old pleads not guilty in O'Shae Sibley's stabbing death The 17-year-old high school student charged in the stabbing death of 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley will be tried as an adult. Sibley was dancing with friends at a Brooklyn gas station when police say they got into a confrontation with another group. CBS New York's Alice Gainer was in court for the suspect's arraignment. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/47pzMOq