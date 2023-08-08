O'Shae Sibley remembered with viewing, funeral today in Philadelphia

NEW YORK -- A funeral service is being held for 28-year-old O'Shae Sibely this morning in Philadelphia.

The professional dancer was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station in what police are investigating as a hate crime.

A large show of support is expected as people gather at the Metropolitan Opera House in Sibley's hometown of Philadelphia.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 am., followed by the funeral service.

Police said the 28-year-old was voguing with friends at a Midwood, Brooklyn gas station when another group of people starting taunting them and yelling homophobic slurs. The confrontation turned violent, and Sibley was stabbed to death.

Investigators have since arrested a 17-year-old, who was charged with hate motivated murder.

Activists and Sibley's close friends say this never should have happened.

"Any human that enjoys something and they lose their life over it, we should put an emphasis on that," one person said.

"Just a ball of life, just how he was. I want to remember him just the way he was," said another. "It's difficult getting through these times, but with every tragedy, there's also a miracle. I do believe a miracle will be made and justice will be served."

His burial will be held at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.