Watch Live: Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez makes announcement in O'Shae Sibley death case

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez will make an announcement Thursday afternoon in the case of O'Shae Sibley's death.

Sibley, 28, was stabbed to death on July 29 after police said a teenager saw him dancing with friends at a gas station in Midwood and called him homophobic and racist slurs.

Last week, police arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the case.

Sibley, a professional dancer, was laid to rest in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Gonzalez is expected to speak at 4 p.m.