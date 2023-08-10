Watch Live: Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez makes announcement in O'Shae Sibley death case
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez will make an announcement Thursday afternoon in the case of O'Shae Sibley's death.
Sibley, 28, was stabbed to death on July 29 after police said a teenager saw him dancing with friends at a gas station in Midwood and called him homophobic and racist slurs.
Last week, police arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the case.
Sibley, a professional dancer, was laid to rest in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Gonzalez is expected to speak at 4 p.m. Watch the news conference live on CBS News New York in the player above, or click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.