Watch Live: Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez makes announcement in O'Shae Sibley death case

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

O'Shae Sibley laid to rest in Philadelphia
O'Shae Sibley laid to rest in Philadelphia 01:48

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez will make an announcement Thursday afternoon in the case of O'Shae Sibley's death

Sibley, 28, was stabbed to death on July 29 after police said a teenager saw him dancing with friends at a gas station in Midwood and called him homophobic and racist slurs. 

Last week, police arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the case. 

Sibley, a professional dancer, was laid to rest in Philadelphia on Tuesday. 

Gonzalez is expected to speak at 4 p.m. Watch the news conference live on CBS News New York in the player above, or click here

First published on August 10, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

