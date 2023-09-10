Staten Island Borough Pres. Vito Fossella says secession from New York City should be discussed on "The Point"

Staten Island borough president says idea of seceding should be taken seriously

Would Staten Island secede from New York City? Could a potential school bus strike pose a security threat?

We got answers to lots of questions this week.

Talking Points

Staten Island has a zoo, a ferry, an angry wild turkey population and a lot of deer, but Borough President Vito Fossella is up to his ears with other problems.

Inspector Kevin Taylor is head of the NYPD School Safety Division, which is responsible for nearly 1 million students.

Your Point

Did you have a favorite teacher growing up? We asked New Yorkers to share their advice for the men and women charged with educating our kids now.

Exclamation Point

In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Fossella discussed his opposition to congestion pricing and some of his hidden talents.

