Another large protest held on Staten Island over asylum seeker shelter at former school

NEW YORK -- A protest was underway Monday evening against housing asylum seekers at a former private school on Staten Island.

It was the latest in a series of demonstrations over the last week after residents in the Arrochar section of the borough took the city to court over the issue.

A judge ultimately ruled Friday the asylum seekers can stay St. John Villa Academy.

Organizers called for thousands to come out Monday and "celebrate their First Amendment right to peacefully protest." It followed nearly 1,000 showing at one point during Friday's protest.

The city says St. John Villa Academy can hold up to 300 asylum seekers, but currently the city says only 22 are staying there. CBS New York was told that includes single women and families.

On Friday, a bus dropped off the first guests, but then they were moved out after a group of lawmakers and residents sued and a judge issued a temporary restraining order, blocking the city from using the site.

A few hours later, the city won an emergency appeal, so some people were brought back.

CBS New York spoke with some Arrochar residents before Monday's protest began.

"I live five minutes from here and what's going on, it's shameful. These are illegal immigrants. I'm sorry to say they didn't come here the right way and they don't belong here. I mean, we have kids in this neighborhood. There's schools by this neighborhood and, I'm sorry, it's just shameful this is happening," Cheryl Greco said.

"It's not good for the kids and the (asylum seekers) are not vetted," Carmen Feliciano added.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams told CBS New York less than 2% of asylum seekers in the city's care are sheltered on Staten Island, in part saying, "New York City has been left largely alone to deal with a national crisis that demands difficult decision-making" and adding, "But let's be clear: the sites we are now finding are the only options left. This situation demands a broader state and national solution."

The Staten Island case will be heard again in court early next month.