Staten Island leaders cite borough's higher asthma and lung cancer rates in rebuke of congestion pricing plan

NEW YORK -- Staten Island officials are citing health concerns as another reason to put the brakes on congestion pricing.

At a news conference in Port Richmond on Monday, Brough President Vito Fossella, community leaders and health officials said Staten Island already has significantly higher rates of asthma, respiratory illness and lung cancer than the rest of New York City.

They argued congestion pricing will lead to more cars going through the borough to avoid tolls, making the health problems worse.

"Make no mistake, this new congestion pricing plan will not only cost you $23 to drive to Manhattan, it will increase our traffic and further foul already polluted air for the rest of our lives and the lives of our children and our grandchildren," Fossella said.

Staten Island officials plan to file a lawsuit to stop plans to charge drivers entering Manhattan's Central Business District.

New Jersey officials filed a federal lawsuit calling for a new environmental impact study.