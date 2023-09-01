Watch CBS News
New York City officials lay out safety plans for new school year starting next week

NEW YORK -- New York City public schools are less than a week away from the first day of school.

Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke about safety on school campuses Friday. 

They said one change that's being implemented this year is a new door locking system. 

"It's not meant to keep parents away. It's a door locking system and a camera system," Banks said. "So after the school day has begun and that door locks, anyone who shows up at the school will press the buzzer, they will be seen on camera by the school safety agent at the front door. They will be able to communicate with them and present their ID and reason for being there before they gain entry."

The new system will first roll out at city elementary schools before expanding to middle and high schools. 

Students head back for the first day of class next Thursday. 

