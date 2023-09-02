Staten Island borough president concerned some children of asylum seekers may not be vaccinated in time for new school year

NEW YORK -- With the new school year just around the corner, Staten Island's borough president is expressing concern that some children of asylum seekers may not be vaccinated.

Vito Fossella says children of asylum seekers have been given a window to get their vaccines, which is in contrast to all other New York City school children, who must be vaccinated before they come to school.

"The city and anybody else in power should say the child needs to demonstrate fully that they have been vaccinated like every other kid who walks into the front door of the school," Fossella said.

A City Hall spokesperson sent CBS New York the following statement in response:

"All students are required to be immunized to attend public school. Once a student is enrolled, families must get students vaccinated, following the CDC's requirements regarding age-appropriate immunization catch up. Students in temporary housing are not required to immediately submit documentation, including immunization records, in order to participate in any enrollment process."

One of the city's newest shelters for asylum seekers is located at a former Catholic school on Staten Island. Residents and lawmakers sued to block the shelter, but a judge has overturned the lawsuit.