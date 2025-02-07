Watch CBS News
Staten Island church burglarized 3 times in a little more than a month, police say

By Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police want your help identifying a suspect after they say a Staten Island church was burglarized three times in a matter of weeks. 

It happened at the Celestial Church of Christ on Canal Street. 

The first incident took place on Dec. 11 at around 10 p.m. by breaking through a locked back door. Police say he stole electronics worth about $4,000. The second incident happened a little more than a month later, on Jan. 28 at around 1 a.m. This time he got away with music equipment worth approximately $1,200. The third incident took place just two days later on Jan. 30 at around 11 p.m., and in that incident the suspect got away with approximately $4,000 worth of equipment and supplies. 

According to police statistics, burglaries in the 120th precinct, where the church is located, are up 220% against the same time last year, with 16 so far this year, up from five in 2024. Robberies are also up 100% in that precinct, with 18 thus far this year, up from nine last year. Citywide, however, burglaries are down 5.2% year to date, with 1,126 so far this year versus 1,176 the same time last year. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

