Solemn Memorial Day service held at Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- Several Memorial Day events are being held across New York City, including a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on the Upper West Side.

The historic monument at Riverside Drive and 89th Street is just one of a handful in the city with landmark status. The first stone was laid in January 1900.

The Memorial Day observance honored veterans of all wars and paid special tribute to New Yorkers who fell in the Civil War.

Hundreds of community members showed up to remember and say thank you to those who served and honor those who have fallen.

Speakers included Mayor Eric Adams, local elected officials and service members who took part in a wreath laying ceremony.

"My uncle Joe died in Vietnam. Uncle Joe was under heavy enemy fire when he died. He was 19," Adams said. "I thought about that and it just became so emotional for me when you finally read how your uncle lost his life."

"I served during the Korean War, and I'm glad and happy that I'm still alive... We lost a lot of men in Korea," said one veteran. "Sometimes happiness, sometimes I feel bad, because it comes back -- the times I was in combat."

"Blessed event that we're able to truly memorialize what the day is all about. Not a parade, not hotdogs, but just a solemn reminder of what today means," U.S. Navy Commander Peter Galasiano said.

Wreaths are usually laid at the portal of the monument by veterans organizations, active duty reserve and cadet military units. But the monument has deteriorated over time and is now surrounded by a fence, so the mayor has earmarked $62 million to restore the landmark.