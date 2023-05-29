Watch CBS News
Local News

Jersey Shore businesses grateful for a nice Memorial Day Weekend to kick off season

By Vanessa Murdock

/ CBS New York

Bright but breezy Memorial Day on Shore beaches
Bright but breezy Memorial Day on Shore beaches 02:52

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. -- Beachgoers are enjoying the sun and surf this Memorial Day Weekend.

The rip current risk is high Monday, because of a low pressure system to the south and winds rolling in off the water to the east.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock was in Sea Bright, New Jersey, where it was bright but breezy.

Donovan's Reef Beach Bar kicked off a beach party at noon with the National Anthem.

"This day is important not only to us, it should be important to all America for what the celebration really stands for -- the people that made it possible for us to have this kind of day and enjoy the kind of freedom that we have as Americans," Donovan's co-owner Michael told Murdock.

"Everything's good," co-owner Chris added, saying people won't be deterred by the wind. "Less swimmers but the same partiers. Same people drinking and eating, listen to music and have a good time... Everything's great, we're having a monster weekend down here."

The owners said they hope this is a sign of what's to come this summer. 

"Not only for us but the whole Jersey Shore. Everybody relies on the weather down here for a lot, we only have a few months that we have this kind of weather," Michael said. "We hope everybody does well."

"Sea Bright is a great town, we love being here and we love the people that visit us," Chris added.

Vanessa Murdock
vanessa-murdock-small-2020.png

Vanessa Murdock joined the CBS 2 Weather Team in October 2011 as the weekend morning meteorologist and weekday reporter.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 1:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.