Jersey Shore businesses grateful for a nice Memorial Day Weekend to kick off season

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. -- Beachgoers are enjoying the sun and surf this Memorial Day Weekend.

The rip current risk is high Monday, because of a low pressure system to the south and winds rolling in off the water to the east.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock was in Sea Bright, New Jersey, where it was bright but breezy.

Donovan's Reef Beach Bar kicked off a beach party at noon with the National Anthem.

"This day is important not only to us, it should be important to all America for what the celebration really stands for -- the people that made it possible for us to have this kind of day and enjoy the kind of freedom that we have as Americans," Donovan's co-owner Michael told Murdock.

"Everything's good," co-owner Chris added, saying people won't be deterred by the wind. "Less swimmers but the same partiers. Same people drinking and eating, listen to music and have a good time... Everything's great, we're having a monster weekend down here."

The owners said they hope this is a sign of what's to come this summer.

"Not only for us but the whole Jersey Shore. Everybody relies on the weather down here for a lot, we only have a few months that we have this kind of weather," Michael said. "We hope everybody does well."

"Sea Bright is a great town, we love being here and we love the people that visit us," Chris added.