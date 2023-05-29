Memorial Day in NYC: USS Intrepid set for annual ceremony; See other events around city

NEW YORK -- Monday marks Memorial Day, and events across New York City will honor members of the U.S. military who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. onboard the USS Intrepid.

The ceremony will feature an iconic flyover known as the Missing Man Formation, the laying of four ceremonial wreaths, the playing of echo taps and a three-volley rifle salute.

Other holiday events taking place around town include:

Ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Monument Plaza at 11 a.m.



Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m.



Ridgewood Glendale Parade at 11 a.m.

Staten Island Memorial Day Parade at Noon

Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade at 2 p.m.

It's a day of honoring and reflecting on the men and women who didn't make it home, as we continue to keep their memories alive today and forever.