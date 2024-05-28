Man indicted in viral TikTok assault on woman in NYC. Here's why it's being considered a hate crime.

Man accused in viral TikTok assault in NYC speaks to CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan district attorney says multiple random assaults allegedly committed by 40-year-old Skiboky Stora are being considered hate crime incidents.

One of the alleged victims posted a video on TikTok after she said she was attacked.

Stora appeared in court Tuesday and spoke to CBS New York's Lisa Rozner afterward.

Skiboky Stora accused in multiple attacks, including assault reported in TikTok video

Stora pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, stalking and harassment in what the DA says are a series of anti-female, anti-White and antisemitic incidents.

In one incident, he allegedly hit a woman on Seventh Avenue near 17th Street in late March.

The alleged victim recorded a video of herself and posted it to TikTok, where it garnered tens of millions of views.

"You guys, I was literally just walking and a man came up and punched me in the face," she says in the video, where a large bump is visible on her head.

Tuesday, the assistant district attorney revealed new information, saying, "The defendant screamed at her, saying, 'Watch the f*** out. Watch where you're going.'"

The DA says in September 2023, on West 17th Street and Eighth avenue, Stora elbowed a 17-year-old White teen and stated, "You people think you can do whatever the f*** you want." The next month, he allegedly elbowed a female assistant principal in the same area.

Iin November, the DA says Stora was tearing down Israeli hostage posters in Union Square. When a Jewish couple noticed, he allegedly followed them into a building and yelled, "Die, Jews, die."

Skiboky Stora on assault charges: "It's a low-life individual that would do something like that"

In court Tuesday, Stora requested he represent himself to protect his rights.

"And have you had any legal training at all?" the judge asked.

"No, ma'am. I'm running for mayor against Eric Adams," Stora said.

Eventually, the judge granted him permission to ditch his attorney.

When asked about the alleged assault on the woman who posted the video on TikTok, Stora told CBS New York, "You know, it's a low-life individual that would do something like that, ma'am, but I never met this woman a day in my life, ma'am, and she picked somebody else out in the lineup."

The alleged victim didn't return our request for comment.

Regarding the alleged stalking and harassment of the Jewish couple, Stora told CBS New York, "Oh no, I love Jewish people, ma'am."

He added, "I ripped [the Israeli hostage posters] off because it was scaring the little kids in the community."

Stora says he believes the charges are retaliation for a lawsuit he allegedly filed against the mayor.

Stora is due back in court in August.