Man who allegedly punched NYC woman in the face arrested after viral TikTok video

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a man they say randomly punched a woman in the face in Chelsea.

Halley Kate's video about the attack went viral on TikTok, garnering tens of millions of views.

Skiboky Stora, 40, was arrested Wednesday. Police say Stora randomly attacked Kate while she was walking on Seventh Avenue near 17th Street Monday.

Stora has a history of similar assaults, police said. He had been arrested in December following two other alleged assaults.

"You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," Kate said in her video, while displaying a large bump on her forehead. "Oh my God, it hurts so bad. I can't even talk. Literally, I fell to the ground and now this giant goose egg is forming."

Her viral post helped shine a light on a handful of similar posts by other women, who also described being randomly attacked.

"I literally just got punched by some man on the sidewalk. He goes 'Sorry' and then punches me in the head," Olivia Brand said in a video posted on TikTok on March 17.

Another woman said she was attacked on March 19 at around 8 p.m. near Delancey Street. Sarah Suzuki Harvard claimed a man came up from behind her and punched her in the back of the head.

Mikayla Toninato, a student at Parsons School of Design, claimed she was attacked at random on Tuesday after she left the school.

"I was looking down, and I was looking at my phone, and, like, texting, and then out of nowhere this man just came up and hit me in the face," she said in a video posted to TikTok.

The NYPD told CBS New York they had no record of the additional assault claims, although they are looking into whether Stora may have been involved.

The NYPD released a statement on X Wednesday night about Kate's attack.

"The NYPD is aware of a viral video circulating on social media depicting a woman who was randomly assaulted in an unprovoked attack. The individual has been arrested and charged and is a criminal recidivist with an extensive criminal record," the NYPD posted. "Your NYPD detectives were able to identify the man after he was previously arrested for similar attacks, only to be released back onto our streets. This incident will be his third arrest in the past six months. Your officers will continue to remain resilient in their efforts to stop violent criminals, ensuring the safety of our communities."

The NYPD's statement again raises the question of how repeat offenders are handled by the justice system, something Mayor Eric Adams has spoken about repeatedly.

Most recently, Adams brought up the recidivism issue in the wake of the killing of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was allegedly shot by a man arrested on a gun charge in April of 2023.

.