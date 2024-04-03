New video shows man wanted for punching woman in face in NYC, police say

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for punching a woman in the face last month in Manhattan.

Investigators say the suspect assaulted the 23-year-old victim on March 20 in Chelsea. Surveillance video shows him running down the sidewalk on Sixth Avenue.

The woman suffered injuries to her nose and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this point, it's unclear if the suspect in this attack is connected to several other cases of women being punched last week in Chelsea, Chinatown, Midtown and the West Village.

Police arrested Skiboky Stora in one incident that went viral after the victim posted about the attack on TikTok.

"You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," Halley Kate said in her social media video, showing off a large bump on her forehead. "Oh my God, it hurts so bad. I can't even talk. Literally, I fell to the ground and now this giant goose egg is forming."

Stora is due in court Wednesday on an unrelated assault charge. In that case, he is accused of hitting a man in the neck last December in Chelsea.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.