Gov. Phil Murphy's former chief of staff expected to replace Sen. Robert Menendez, sources say

TRENTON, N.J. – Highly placed sources in Washington tell CBS News New York that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to appoint his former chief of staff George Helmy to replace Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez, who announced his resignation in July.

Helmy served in that role for five years, making him the longest serving gubernatorial chief of staff in New Jersey history. He is expected to take over for Menendez, who will officially resign from his seat on Tuesday.

In July, Menendez was convicted on corruption charges, including taking cash and gold bars. His term will expire Jan. 3, 2025.

A newly elected senator will take over the position in January. That will either be Democrat Andy Kim or Republican Curtis Bashaw, who are facing off in November.

If Helmy is appointed instead of Kim, Murphy avoids the appearance of trying to influence the election.

In a radio interview Wednesday, Murphy would not confirm a selection.

"No news to make in terms of names, but ... it's getting now to the point where it will be any moment over the next few days. Senator Menendez is stepping down next Tuesday," he said.

Helmy reportedly has not been offered the appointment as of yet, but Murphy is expected to announce his selection later this week. Menendez's replacement could start serving in September, when the Senate is back in session.

Menendez resigns after conviction

In his resignation letter, Menendez wrote that he intended to appeal the verdict, but that he doesn't want "the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work."

New Jersey Democrats had been calling for Menendez to resign since he was first indicted in September 2023, and the pressure to step down intensified after he was convicted.

He was also indicted in 2015 on charges including bribery and conspiracy after he was accused of accepting gifts from a Democratic donor in exchange for political favors, but the case ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Menendez was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2006 after John Corzine was elected governor and resigned the seat.