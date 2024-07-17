Sen. Cory Booker vows to lead expulsion if Sen. Bob Menendez doesn't resign

Sen. Cory Booker says he will lead expulsion of Sen. Bob Menendez, if necessary

TRENTON, N.J. -- Demands are growing for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign after being found guilty Tuesday on all 16 counts in his corruption trial.

The charges included bribery, conspiracy, and working as a foreign agent for the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

The 70-year-old Democrat is facing decades behind bars.

All of that has prompted Cory Booker, New Jersey's other U.S. senator, to issue an ultimatum: step down now or be forced out. Booker said in a television interview he'll lead an expulsion of Menendez.

"He must stand up now and leave the Senate, and if he refuses to do that, many of us ... and I will lead that effort to make sure he's removed from the Senate," Booker said.

Sources in Washington told CBS New York that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will wait until next week when the Senate is back in session to test the sentiment for expulsion.

A two-thirds vote would be needed to expel Menendez.

Other Democrats, from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to party leaders, are also saying the convicted felon has to go.

"He violated trust and, you know, now it's time to go," Democratic State Committee Chair LeRoy Jones said. "So resignation should be the dignified way to go out."

Menendez, however, said the jury got it wrong on Tuesday and he has vowed to appeal.

"I have never violated my public oath. I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my county," Menendez said.

"I think he is convinced of his innocence"

Max Pizarro, with the political website Insider NJ, has covered Menendez for years.

"I don't think he is going to resign. I think he is convinced of his innocence," Pizarro said.

Pizarro said Democrats also fear they could lose the Senate seat. Menendez has vowed to run for reelection as an independent, which allows him to use campaign money for his defense.

If Menendez resigns, Gov. Murphy has the power to name his replacement.

"The person likely to be appointed is U.S. Congressman Andy Kim because he won the Democratic primary for the seat," Pizarro said. "Democrats in New Jersey feel threatened. Moreover, Bob Menendez in the race, Bob Menendez not going away, further complicates this race which is seen to be close."