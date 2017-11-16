Mistrial declared in Menendez bribery trial

The judge in the bribery trial for Sen. Bob Menendez has declared a mistrial, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict for more than a week.

Shortly before noon, the jurors sent a note to the judge saying they are deadlocked, as they determine the fate of the New Jersey Democrat accused of accepting gifts from wealthy donor Salomon Melgen in exchange for political influence. Menendez' defense lawyer on Thursday asked Judge William Walls to declare a mistrial in the case, and an attorney for co-defendant Melgen asked the judge to poll the jury individually to confirm the deadlock. Federal prosecutors asked Walls to give the jury more time to deliberate and to give them partial verdict instructions, but Walls said he wouldn't do that.

Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday and some of Thursday morning without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and the Florida eye doctor.

Menendez and Melgen each face roughly a dozen counts, including charges of conspiracy and bribery. The co-defendants have pointed to their longtime friendship as a defense in the case, saying gifts like trips on Melgen's private jet and a luxury hotel stay in Paris were because of that friendship.

It's unclear yet what the next step for Menendez is. Menendez continues to tweet, even as recently as Thursday. He is up for re-election in 2018.