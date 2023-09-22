New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy calls on Sen. Robert Menendez to resign in wake of indictment

Washington — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called on Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez to resign following his indictment on federal bribery charges Friday, joining a growing chorus of fellow Democrats calling for the senator to step aside.

Murphy called the allegations contained in the indictment "deeply disturbing" and said they "implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system."

"Under our legal system, Senator Menendez and the other defendants have not been found guilty and will have the ability to present evidence disputing these charges, and we must respect the process," Murphy said in a statement. "However, the alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state. Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation."

This is a developing story and will be updated.