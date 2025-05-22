Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Kid Cudi expected to testify today
The Diddy trial so far
- So far, jurors have heard from Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, several of Combs' employees, a federal agent, and some male escorts, among others
- Rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, is expected to testify about his brief relationship with Ventura
- Ventura testified that Combs had threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car
- Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking
Is the Diddy trial being televised or live streamed?
The answer is no. It is taking place in federal court, where cameras and streaming are prohibited.
The court allows sketch artists to be present, and CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is there providing live updates for this blog.
What to know about Kid Cudi
The rapper is expected to tell the jury about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Combs' ex-girlfriend, Ventura.
According to court filings and testimony so far, their relationship grew out of the two working on music together, and sent Combs into a rage. Prosecutors allege Combs was so upset he arranged to have Cudi's car blown up.
The 41-year-old, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, was born and raised in Cleveland.
Kanye West signed Cudi to his G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008. Cudi left in 2013.
Cudi's 2007 single, "Day 'n' Nite," later appeared on his blockbuster 2009 debut, "Man on the Moon: The End of the Day" as "Day 'n' Nite (Nightmare)." The album's hits included "Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)" and was one of the most influential rap records of the last two decades.
His latest album, "Insano," arrived last year. Soon after its release, "Insano (Nitro Mega)," a partner record that featured Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Steve Aoki and more, followed.
On May 9, Cudi released his latest single, "Neverland." A short film of the same name will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival this June.
Also in May, Cudi officially launched his new apparel label, WZRD.
Cudi is also a celebrated actor, having appeared in a number of feature films and television programs. They include 2020s "Bill & Ted Face the Music," the 2021 Netflix original "Don't Look Up," the HBO series "How to Make It in America" and the glossy "House Party" remake in 2023.
Psychologist testifies about impact of abuse
Dr. Dawn Hughes, a psychologist who specializes in domestic violence and trauma, testified in court Wednesday. She's being paid by the government for her time as she appears in court.
Hughes testified about PTSD and abusive relationships, as well as trauma bonds. One thing she told the jury was that the closer the relationship between a victim and abuser, the less likely the victim is to come forward about the abuse.
Hughes also testified about how there can be late recall when abuse is involved, because victims of domestic abuse push the memories to the back of their minds.
Hearing from Combs' employees
George Kaplan, an executive assistant of Combs, testified Wednesday.
He said Combs would threaten his job at times.
He told the jury he'd work 80-100 hour weeks, and that part of what he did was set up, and clean up, hotel rooms that Combs would use. He testified he'd often spot baby oil all over.
He said he'd clean it in order to protect Combs' image, because sometimes people would try to sell embarrassing photos of celebrities.
Recap of Wednesday's testimony
The jurors heard from a special agent, a psychologist and a former employee of Combs on Wednesday. Watch Alice Gainer's recap above and click here to read more.
Photos show some of the items feds say they recovered
Prosecutors have been releasing photos of evidence they say they encountered during their raid of Combs' Miami home. The images include photos of baby oil and personal lubricant.
Other images depict guns the government claims were found in the home.
Additional photos show drugs the government says were found, as well as photos of high heels and sex toys it says were present.
Testimony has contained graphic descriptions of sex and violence
Testimony in the courtroom has been graphic, including vivid descriptions of "freak offs," as well as descriptions of alleged assaults by Combs on Ventura.