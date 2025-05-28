Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense moves for mistrial in sex trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense moved for a mistrial Wednesday in his sex trafficking trial, but the motion was denied.

It was while an arson investigator was on the stand testifying about a car fire incident at the home of rapper Scott Mescudi, also known as Kid Cudi.

Arson investigator believes Kid Cudi car fire was targeted

Arson investigator Lance Jimenez responded to a January 2012 auto fire in Mescudi's driveway.

He told the jury, "In my opinion, it was targeted."

Mescudi testified last week he briefly dated Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Jimenez testified a Molotov cocktail was used and tests on the bottle revealed partial female DNA.

He also told the jury that prior to the incident fingerprints were taken at Mescudi's home after a break-in the previous month. Those fingerprint cards, though, Jimenez testified, were destroyed in August 2012, authorized by someone within the Los Angeles Police Department.

The defense objected when prosecutors asked, "Did that strike you as unusual?"

Prosecutors re-phrased, but the defense objected again, arguing prosecutorial misconduct and saying they were trying to plant an idea Combs was responsible for the destruction of fingerprints.

The judge denied the motion for mistrial and told the jury to disregard the questions regarding fingerprint cards since they were irrelevant to this case.

Former stylist testifies he witnessed Combs hitting Ventura

Deonte Nash, a former stylist for Combs and Ventura, also testified Wednesday.

He told the jury Combs threatened Ventura, telling her that "he would beat her [expletive]," "wouldn't put her music out," and that he would "get her parents fired from their jobs."

Nash testified during one incident that Combs' grabbed a sleeping Ventura by the hair and started hitting her "pretty hard." Nash testified her head hit a bed frame and started bleeding.

Combs, Nash said, allegedly told Ventura, Nash and an assistant, "Look what y'all made me do."

Nash testified he dialed 911 but was told to hang up. He said he feared retaliation but did tell some of Combs' employees about the alleged abuse and told jurors Combs got physical with him a few times.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all five counts, which include sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Ventura, meanwhile, gave birth to her third child Wednesday.