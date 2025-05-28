Watch CBS News

Mistrial motion denied in Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense moved for a mistrial Wednesday in his sex trafficking trial, but the motion was denied. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer has the latest from court.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.