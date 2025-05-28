Cassie Ventura gives birth 2 weeks after testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial
R&B singer Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, gave birth to her third two weeks after serving as a key witness for the prosecution in the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial.
Deonte Nash, Combs' stylist, confirmed Cassie had a baby during court on Wednesday as he testified during the ongoing trial. He said he called Ventura on Tuesday to congratulate her.
Ventura, now married to personal trainer Alex Fine, started dating Combs when she was a newly signed singer at 19. They became romantically involved two years later, she told the court during her testimony.
