Cassie Ventura gives birth 2 weeks after testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial

By
Cara Tabachnick
News Editor
Cara Tabachnick
Cassie Ventura on alleged Diddy abuse
Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers to question Cassie Ventura after emotional testimony 03:27

R&B singer Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, gave birth to her third two weeks after serving as a key witness for the prosecution in the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial. 

Deonte Nash, Combs' stylist, confirmed Cassie had a baby during court on Wednesday as he testified during the ongoing trial. He said he called Ventura on Tuesday to congratulate her.

diddy-sketches-0513-credit-jane-rosenberg-13.jpg
Cassie Ventura cries on stand during Sean "Diddy" Combs trial on May 13, 2025.  Jane Rosenberg

Ventura, now married to personal trainer Alex Fine, started dating Combs when she was a newly signed singer at 19. They became romantically involved two years later, she told the court during her testimony.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alice Gainer contributed to this report.

