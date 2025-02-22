Lawyer for Sean "Diddy" Combs wants to quit defense team before sex trafficking trial

One of the lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs says he wants to quit the defense team in the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking case.

Defense attorney Anthony Ricco filed notice on Thursday in Manhattan federal court stating he no longer wants to represent Combs, writing "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel."

Ricco, one of six attorneys representing Combs, did not offer any details about the decision. The court must sign off on his decision to leave the case.

Combs remains jailed awaiting May trial

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest in New York City. He remains incarcerated without bail and is awaiting a May 5 trial.

Federal prosecutors say Combs used his wealth and influence to coerce female victims and male sex workers into drug-fueled sexual performances, and used blackmail and violence to intimidate and threaten his victims.

Combs also faces several sexual assault lawsuits. One suit that also involved rap icon Jay-Z was dropped by the accuser.

Ricco said he discussed leaving the defense team with Combs' lead attorney and added that the move would not cause a delay in Combs' upcoming trial.